Early goals from Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo helped Liverpool to a comfortable 2-0 away victory over Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.

Nunez opened the scoring just 10 minutes into an action-packed first half when he ran in behind the Newcastle defence and smashed past goalkeeper Nick Pope. Liverpool doubled their advantage shortly after through Gakpo, who scored for a second consecutive game.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Newcastle's task was made much harder on 22 minutes when Pope was sent off for handling the ball outside the penalty area, meaning he will miss the club's first major final in 24 years when they face off with Manchester United in next week's Carabao Cup final.

Saturday's victory moves Liverpool to within six points of fourth-place Newcastle, who have just one win in their last seven league games. Jurgen Klopp's side also having a game in-hand.

Newcastle's only previous defeat in the league came against Liverpool at the end of August and they were up against it again when Nunez controlled a long pass by Trent Alexander Arnold to smash home in the 10th minute.

The goal was checked and cleared by VAR after a suspicion that the ball had hit Nunez's arm as he controlled it.

Gakpo doubled Liverpool's lead seven minutes later when he slotted in from a clever pass by Mohamed Salah for his second goal of the week after opening his account against Everton.

Pope was then caught out of his goal by a long clearance from his opposite number Alisson and ended up grabbing the ball with his hand well outside his penalty area after initially attempting to head it.

Newcastle responded well and were denied by a mixture of the woodwork and Alisson, but the damage was already done.

Despite Saturday's setback, Newcastle could take a lot of credit from the game and were arguably the better side for long periods even when a man down.

Allan Saint-Maximin was denied by a superb save by Alisson who tipped his fierce drive against the woodwork while Dan Burn powered a header against the frame of the goal.

They continued to create chances in the second half when Fabian Schar headed across goal and Callum Wilson also missed.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.