Ellis Simms scored late to deny Chelsea their fourth straight win on Saturday. Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

A late goal by Ellis Simms saw Everton earn a vital point in the Premier League relegation battle as Sean Dyche's side drew 2-2 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Joao Felix opened the scoring early in the second half, before Graham Potter's side were pegged back by Abdoulaye Doucoure on 69 minutes. However, Chelsea were awarded a penalty four minutes later which was converted by Kai Havertz and the London side looked to be heading to a comfortable conclusion until Simms scored in the 90th minute to force a draw.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Chelsea shaded a first half of few chances and little real quality. Felix had the best chance of the opening 45 minutes but drilled his shot straight at Jordan Pickford as Graham Potter's side were unable to capitalise despite dominating possession.

Seven minutes into the second half, Felix found the breakthrough to score his second goal since signing for Chelsea in January and his first at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Chilwell's low ball into the box was blocked by Michael Keane into the path of the Portugal striker, who spun and fired a pinpoint left-footed effort in off the right post.

Four minutes later, United States forward Christian Pulisic fired emphatically into the far corner before his strike was ruled out for an offside call on Felix in the build-up.

Despite rarely threatening the Chelsea goal, Everton found a leveller on 69 minutes through Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Dwight McNeil's corner was headed towards goal by James Tarkowski, and Doucoure flicked the defender's effort on beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga and just over the line before Kai Havertz booted the ball away. Referee Darren England checked goalline technology before signalling that the ball crossed the line.

But just four minutes later, provider Tarkowski tripped Reece James in the penalty box to concede a spot-kick. Havertz dispatched into the right-hand side of the net with Pickford diving the other way.

The game looked to be heading in Chelsea's favour until substitute Simms powered his way through the Chelsea defence and slotted home in the final minute of regulation to score his first ever Premier League goal.

The point helped Everton rise to 15th in the table, while Chelsea are in 10th place.