Michael Keane made amends for giving away a penalty by scoring from a long-range strike in the 90th minute to earn Everton a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in a feisty English Premier League game on Monday that saw both teams finish with 10 men.

Some Everton fans jumped over the advertising hoardings to celebrate Keane's dipping strike that took their team out of the relegation zone and stopped Tottenham from jumping to third place in their first match since the departure of manager Antonio Conte.

"I am buzzing," Keane said. "You won't believe but I do hit the ball like that every now and again in training. To see one come off is amazing. After giving away the penalty to make up for it, I am buzzing."

Harry Kane put Tottenham ahead at Goodison Park, converting a penalty in the 68th for his 22nd goal of the season after a foul by Keane on Cristian Romero.

By that time, England captain Kane was being jeered every time he touched the ball because of his role in the sending off of Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure in the 58th.

Kane fell to the ground after being struck in the face by Doucoure as the two grappled in an off-the-ball incident.

Everton manager Sean Dyche likely wasn't alone inside Goodison thinking Kane made too much of an incident that saw Doucoure lash out at the striker after they grabbed each other's shirts following a rash challenge.

Tottenham couldn't take advantage of their extra man, with Everton finishing stronger after the visitors were reduced to 10 men when substitute Lucas Moura was also shown a straight red card for a studs-up lunge on Keane's ankle in the 89th.

"[Keane] has been in fine form," Dyche said. "On the training pitch, he's been training with clarity and showed his quality. I think the whole stadium thought we would get a winner. I know I did."

Tottenham climbed one place to fourth place, the final Champions League spot, but will regard this result as two points dropped.

Spurs are on the same number of points as third-placed Newcastle United and fifth-placed Manchester United, but have played two games more than both rivals.

Everton climbed three places to 15th, but were only a point above the bottom three with nine games remaining in a tight race to avoid the drop.

"It is another step in the right direction," Dyche said. "It is only a point, but is a meaningful point. The mentality is going from strength to strength."

Play was paused midway through the first half so the three Everton players participating in Ramadan -- Doucoure, Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye -- could break their fast.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.