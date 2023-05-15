        <
        >
          2022-23 English Premier League
          Leicester City Leicester City LEI
          0
          FT
          3
          Liverpool Liverpool LIV
          • Curtis Jones (33', 36')
          • Trent Alexander-Arnold (71')

          Liverpool hammer Leicester to put relegation two games away

          Liverpool players celebrate after scoring a goal against Leicester City in the Premier League. Getty Images
          • Reuters
          May 15, 2023, 04:57 PM ET

          Two goals from Curtis Jones and a sublime finish from Trent Alexander-Arnold gave Liverpool a 3-0 win away to Leicester City in the Premier League on Monday, boosting their Champions League hopes while deepening the Foxes' relegation worries.

          Liverpool are fifth in the table on 65 points after 36 games, one behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand over their rivals. Leicester are 19th on 30 points, two behind Everton in 17th spot with two games to go.

          - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

          Leicester welcomed central defender Jonny Evans back into the starting lineup for the first time since October, but the three-time Premier League winner with Manchester United couldn't instill the defensive discipline his side needed.

          After a sluggish opening, Jones broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute with a superb first-time finish from Mohamed Salah's cross after Leicester's high defensive line was caught out by a long ball over the top from Liverpool keeper Alisson.

          The 22-year-old midfielder put the ball in the net again three minutes later and once more it was Salah who set him up, with Jones taking a touch on the turn before rifling home.

          The home crowd did their best to get their team back in the game and Harvey Barnes went close seven minutes into the second half, but Alisson pulled off a tremendous save to keep the ball out.

          Alexander-Arnold then snuffed out any hopes of a comeback with a brilliant third after a free kick was touched into his path by Salah in the 71st minute, and he applied a thunderous finish to quiet the home fans once and for all.

          Salah should have added a fourth in the 79th minute when Cody Gakpo put him through, but the Egypt international surprisingly dragged his shot wide of the left-hand post with only the keeper to beat.

          Liverpool bagged a seventh league victory in a row while Leicester have only taken two points from their last four games.

          With a trip to high-flying Newcastle United and a home game against West Ham United to come, time is running out for the 2016 champions to retain their Premier League status.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester City 35 +61 85
          2 Arsenal 36 +41 81
          3 Newcastle United 35 +32 66
          4 Manchester United 35 +10 66
          5 Liverpool 36 +28 65
          6 Brighton & Hove Albion 34 +21 58
          7 Tottenham Hotspur 36 +6 57
          8 Aston Villa 36 +4 57
          9 Brentford 36 +9 53
          10 Fulham 36 +3 51
          11 Chelsea 35 -5 43
          12 Crystal Palace 36 -9 43
          13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 36 -22 40
          14 AFC Bournemouth 36 -32 39
          15 West Ham United 36 -14 37
          16 Nottingham Forest 36 -31 34
          17 Everton 36 -24 32
          18 Leeds United 36 -25 31
          19 Leicester City 36 -18 30
          20 Southampton 36 -35 24