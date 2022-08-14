Steve Nicol can't understand the price tag for Wesley Fofana and feels Chelsea's new owners may be being taken advantage of. (1:03)

A fiercely contested London derby ended with Tottenham Hotspur scoring a last-gasp equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Marc Cucurella marked his Chelsea debut with an assist as his corner was expertly volleyed home by centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, who peeled away from his man at the set piece 19 minutes in.

Raheem Sterling nearly doubled Chelsea's lead on the hour mark, but fired over after Ruben Loftus-Cheek's smart build-up. Harry Kane immediately broke up the other end, but with only Edouard Mendy to beat, the striker fired wide.

Harry Kane scored in the sixth minute of added time to earn a 2-2 draw for his side. Clive Mason/Getty Images