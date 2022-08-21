Herculez Gomez urges Christian Pulisic to find somewhere to get the playing time he needs ahead of the World Cup. (1:06)

United States forward Brenden Aaronson scored the opening goal in Leeds United's 3-0 win against Chelsea on Sunday, continuing Jesse Marsch's side's impressive start to the 2022-23 season.

Leeds have picked up seven points from their opening three games and started well when Edouard Mendy made a mess of a routine clearance, allowing Aaronson to capitalise just after the half-hour mark. The U.S. forward took the ball from the Chelsea goalkeeper's feet and dribbled into an empty net.

Just four minutes later, Chelsea found themselves two goals down as Rodrigo emphatically headed in Jack Harrison's delicate free-kick to earn the Spaniard his fourth Premier League goal of the season.

In a commanding performance, Leeds added a third in the 69th minute -- Daniel James' cross was nodded down by Rodrigo into the path of Harrison, who fired past Mendy to make the lead comfortable.

Thomas Tuchel was on the touchline as his ban for last week's confrontation with Tottenham boss Antonio Conte was suspended. Marsch, who had said that Tuchel shouldn't be allowed on the bench, told Sky Sports before the game: "I don't think it's right that he should be able to appeal [his red card], but whatever, he's on the bench -- let's play the game."

But the Chelsea manager's involvement didn't spur Chelsea to a comeback, as summer signing Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off five minutes from time and Tuchel's side plummeted to their first defeat of the season.