Erling Haaland celebrates his second goal for Manchester City against Crystal Palace. Nigel Roddis / AFP

Erling Haaland scored a hat trick as Manchester City fought back from two goals down to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 at the Etihad on Saturday.

Palace took an early lead through a John Stones own goal in the fourth minute when Eberechi Eze's free kick richocheted off the defender and past Ederson in the City goal.

The visitors doubled their advantage on 21 minutes when another Eze free kick was powerfully headed home by Joachim Andersen.

City rallied and pulled a goal back through Bernardo Silva early in the second half when the Portugal international, who has been linked with a transfer to Barcelona, saw his effort deflect off Jeff Schlupp.

Haaland drew City level shortly after the hour, getting between two Palace defenders to head home Phil Foden's lofted pass.

The Norway international, signed from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, completed the comeback on 70 minutes, scoring from close range after City possession in the Palace penalty area.

Then on 81 minutes Haaland completed his hat trick, holding off two Palace defenders to score from Ilkay Gundogan's through ball.

The win takes City to 10 points from their opening four games of the Premier League season and top of the table ahead of Arsenal's game against Fulham later on Saturday.