Fernandes celebrates after putting Manchester United ahead at St. Mary's Stadium. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Manchester United continued their improved start to the Premier League season as Bruno Fernandes provided a tidy finish to help Erik ten Hag's side to a 1-0 win over Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

After both sides proved wasteful in front of goal in the first half, Fernandes netted the only goal of the game in the 55th minute as he connected well with Diogo Dalot's cross to volley into the bottom left corner.

The win moves United up to sixth in the table and marks the first time the club has won back-to-back league matches since February.

Cristiano Ronaldo started on the bench again for United, coming on in the 68th minute to replace Jadon Sancho, while new signing Casemiro made his debut after completing his move to the club on Tuesday.