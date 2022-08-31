Liverpool snagged a dramatic stoppage-time winner through Fabio Carvalho to beat Newcastle United 2-1 at Anfield on Monday night.

The hosts, fresh off a 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth that led to the sacking of Cherries coach Scott Parker, went into half-time trailing 1-0 after the Magpies' new arrival Alexander Isak smashed a close-range shot into the roof of Alisson's net just before the break.

Liverpool levelled the score on the counter right at the hour mark when Roberto Firmino beat Nick Pope with a first-time shot after being picked out by Mohamed Salah in the centre of the penalty area.

Isak's debut came to an end three minutes after the equaliser when he was replaced by Chris Wood, and the visitors struggled to get the ball up to him as Liverpool pressed forward relentlessly, peppering their goal with shots.

Newcastle defended stoically, but Carvalho made the most of their failure to clear a corner, thumping his shot into the roof of the net to snatch a win that lifts Liverpool to fifth in the table on eight points, with Newcastle 11th on six points.

