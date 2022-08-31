Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring a goal against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Erling Haaland continued the blistering start to his Manchester City career by scoring a perfect hat trick inside 38 minutes as the Premier League champions smashed promoted Nottingham Forest 6-0 on Wednesday.

Haaland has scored nine goals in five league games since joining City from Borussia Dortmund and has back-to-back hat tricks after netting three in Saturday's win over Crystal Palace.

"Amazing, nothing more to say," said the Norway international. "It was about keeping doing what we did in the second half against Palace, play, play, play -- it was nice. It's been good so far, I'm not complaining."

The 22-year-old put City ahead in the 12th minute, latching on to a cross from Phil Foden to hook it past Forest keeper Dean Henderson.

Henderson's poor clearance then led to City's second when Bernardo Silva collected the ball and launched a counter with a swift exchange of passes and Foden again provided the assist to Haaland who slotted home from close range.

Haaland completed his treble, leaping to power in a far-post header after defender John Stones had nodded a corner back across the face of goal.

Forest were unable to contain an excellent City who made it 4-0 shortly after the break with a fine Joao Cancelo drive from the edge of the box.

Julian Alvarez added two more for City, both powerful strikes, as Pep Guardiola's side made it four wins out of five games with 19 goals scored.

The Argentine's first Premier League goal came after some clever play from Riyad Mahrez with Alvarez driving home from a tight angle.

Haaland was then substituted in the 69th minute although Forest could hardly be relieved to see Kevin De Bruyne replacing him.

The Belgium international created City's sixth, charging up field after a Forest free kick struck the wall and then finding Mahrez, whose shot was blocked before Alvarez pounced and blasted home.