          2022-23 English Premier League
          Liverpool Liverpool LIV
          2
          FT
          0
          Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolverhampton Wanderers WOL
          • Virgil van Dijk (73')
          • Mohamed Salah (77')

          Liverpool creep back toward top-four with win over Wolves

          Virgil van Dijk scored Liverpool's first goal in a Premier League win over Wolves. Getty Images
          5:08 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Virgil van Dijk and forward Mohamed Salah scored second-half goals as Liverpool battled to a 2-0 Premier League home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday to boost their hopes of European football next season.

          Liverpool climbed into sixth spot in the table on 39 points, ahead of Fulham on goal difference and with a game in hand, but the home side was forced to work hard on a rainy night at Anfield.

          Despite fashioning the first effort on goal in the game, the visitors suffered an early blow when left-back Hugo Bueno went down clutching his hamstring midway through the first half and was replaced by Rayan Ait-Nouri.

          The best chances of the opening 45 minutes fell to teenaged Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott, who steered a header just wide in the 39th minute and followed that up with a bouncing stoppage-time shot that was turned away for a corner.

          The 19-year-old was in the thick of things again 10 minutes into the second half, controlling a firm pass from Darwin Nunez and firing another shot toward goal, but again it lacked the necessary power and precision and was easily saved by Jose Sa.

          Nunez had the ball in the net for the home side in the 66th minute after a surging run by Diogo Jota, but the Portugal striker was deemed to have fouled Max Kilman in the build-up after a VAR review and the goal was chalked off.

          Van Dijk finally broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute, forcing a save with his initial header from a set piece, before Jota put the rebound back across the goal for the Netherlands international to head home from close range.

          Four minutes later, Salah used his right thigh to steer home a cross from Kostas Tsimikas to double his side's advantage and take the wind out of the visitors' sails as Liverpool made it three wins in their last four Premier League games.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Arsenal 25 +33 60
          2 Manchester City 25 +39 55
          3 Manchester United 24 +13 49
          4 Tottenham Hotspur 25 +11 45
          5 Newcastle United 23 +20 41
          6 Liverpool 24 +12 39
          7 Fulham 25 +5 39
          8 Brighton & Hove Albion 22 +10 35
          9 Brentford 23 +7 35
          10 Chelsea 24 -2 31
          11 Aston Villa 24 -8 31
          12 Crystal Palace 24 -10 27
          13 Nottingham Forest 24 -24 25
          14 Leicester City 24 -6 24
          15 Wolverhampton Wanderers 25 -17 24
          16 West Ham United 24 -6 23
          17 Leeds United 24 -10 22
          18 Everton 25 -19 21
          19 AFC Bournemouth 24 -26 21
          20 Southampton 24 -22 18