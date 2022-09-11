Timo Hübers hits own goal into the back of the net and Union Berlin lead 1-0 against FC Köln. (0:52)

Union Berlin moved two points clear of champions Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga after winning 1-0 at Cologne on Sunday thanks to an own goal early in the game.

In a whirlwind opening to the match, Union were fortunate to take the lead in the third minute when Cologne defender Timo Hubers' attempted block from a low cross deflected past his goalkeeper at the near post.

Cologne were unlucky to concede a penalty five minutes later when a header came off the back of Luca Kilian's elbow but goalkeeper Marvin Schwabe saved Jordan Pefok's tame spot-kick to deny Union a two-goal cushion.

Union had chances to double their lead, with Bundesliga top scorer Sheraldo Becker's smartly taken goal from an acute angle ruled offside by VAR while Christopher Trimmel saw his chipped effort come off the crossbar.

Kilian's afternoon got worse when he was sent off for a second yellow card as he tried to stop an Union counter-attack and 10-man Cologne could not find a way past the visitors, who held on for the win.

Freiburg could leapfrog Union into top spot if they beat Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.