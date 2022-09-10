Janusz Michallik speaks after Gio Reyna was used as a substitute in Borussia Dortmund's 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig. (1:34)

Is Reyna's lack of minutes with Dortmund a concern for the USMNT? (1:34)

RB Leipzig stunned Borussia Dortmund 3-0 on Saturday with goals from Willi Orban, Dominik Szoboszlai and Amadou Haidara to seal a morale-boosting victory and ensure a winning debut for new coach Marco Rose.

Rose replaced Domenico Tedesco earlier this week after a bad start to the league season and a 4-1 loss at home to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League this week.

It was a dream result for Rose against his former club Dortmund, who he guided to a second-place finish last season before being sacked in May.

The hosts, who travel to Real Madrid in the Champions League next week, did not have to wait long for a goal with Orban's header from a sixth-minute corner.

Leipzig should have scored again through Timo Werner and Szoboszlai before the Hungary international made amends, drilling in his side's second goal with a long-range missile into the top corner on the stroke of halftime.

There was far too little from the visitors as Dortmund, who face Manchester City in the Champions League next week, failed to muster a single shot on target throughout.

Instead it was Leipzig who scored again through Haidara in the 84th minute after more sloppy defending from Dortmund.

"I am now here and try to adapt my ideas," Rose said. "The lads did it well for a first step but we can do it better.

"If you are active in the game then this develops energy by itself. The team wants to win, it is used to winning more than losing. It did not work out well in the past weeks and with a new coach this can sometimes set you free.

"But now we have Real, then Borussia Monchengladbach. A lot of matches and not too big a squad."

Leipzig move up to eight points in 10th place while Dortmund drop to fourth with 12 points. Bayern Munich are also top on 12, with Freiburg, also on 12 points, facing Gladbach on Sunday.