Bayern Munich stumbled to a 1-1 draw against visiting Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday to leave them with a slim, one-point Bundesliga lead after dropping points for the third game in a row with the same scoreline.

The German champions, who face Paris Saint-Germain on Feb. 14 in the Champions League Round of 16, took a first-half lead when Leroy Sane rifled in from a Thomas Muller assist in the 34th minute.

Eintracht were largely anonymous until Daichi Kamada fed Randal Kolo Muani in the box and the forward beat France team mate Dayot Upamecano in a one-on-one to drill in a 69th-minute equaliser with his seventh league goal this season.

The Bavarians, chasing a record-extending 11th straight league title, had a treble chance to score before the equaliser but eventually ran out of gas against fellow Champions League club Eintracht.

They also drew their games against RB Leipzig and Cologne 1-1 following the restart of the season after the winter break and the result left them with a one-point lead over second-placed Union Berlin, who have 36 points after beating Hertha 2-0 in the Berlin derby.

RB Leipzig are third on 35 following Friday's 2-1 win over VfB Stuttgart, with Frankfurt in fifth place on 32.