          2022-23 German Bundesliga
          Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund DOR
          4
          FT
          1
          Hertha Berlin Hertha Berlin BSC
          • Karim Adeyemi (27')
          • Donyell Malen (31')
          • Marco Reus (76')
          • Julian Brandt (90')
          • Lucas Tousart (46')

          Dortmund join Bayern at top after 4-1 thrashing of Hertha

          Julian Brandt scores late to put Dortmund up 4-1 (0:54)

          Julian Brandt capitalizes on a Hertha Berlin turnover to score Dortmund's fourth goal in the 90th minute. (0:54)

          1:34 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Borussia Dortmund crushed Hertha Berlin 4-1 on Sunday with a goal and an assist from Karim Adeyemi to join leaders Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga and stretch their winning run in the league to six consecutive matches this year.

          Germany international Adeyemi put the hosts ahead with a superb backheel flick from a Marco Reus assist in the 27th minute before turning provider to feed Donyell Malen at the far post for their second goal four minutes later.

          Adeyemi then had to be taken off after pulling a thigh muscle while setting up their second goal.

          The visitors cut the deficit one minute after the restart through Lucas Tousart but Dortmund were brutally efficient and scored their four goals with a mere five shots on target.

          A sensational Reus free kick into the top corner in the 76th restored order for Dortmund before Julian Brandt netted their fourth in the final minute.

          Fresh from their 1-0 Champions League round-of-16 first-leg win over Chelsea in midweek, Dortmund have now won all six league matches this year and are on 43 points, second on goal difference to Bayern and ahead of Union Berlin, who also have 43 following their goalless draw against Schalke

          German Bundesliga Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Bayern Munich 21 +40 43
          2 Borussia Dortmund 21 +17 43
          3 1. FC Union Berlin 21 +11 43
          4 SC Freiburg 21 +3 40
          5 RB Leipzig 21 +17 39
          6 Eintracht Frankfurt 21 +13 38
          7 VfL Wolfsburg 21 +9 30
          8 Borussia Monchengladbach 21 +3 29
          9 Bayer Leverkusen 20 +1 27
          10 Werder Bremen 21 -10 27
          11 FC Cologne 21 -2 26
          12 Mainz 20 -2 26
          13 FC Augsburg 21 -10 24
          14 VfB Stuttgart 21 -10 19
          15 TSG Hoffenheim 21 -11 19
          16 VfL Bochum 21 -27 19
          17 Hertha Berlin 21 -15 17
          18 Schalke 04 21 -27 13