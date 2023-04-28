Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund's title chances suffered a serious blow on Friday after they stumbled to a 1-1 draw at struggling VfL Bochum in the mini Ruhr derby with four games left to play.

With four games left to play, Dortmund are on 61 points, two points clear of second-placed Bayern Munich, who will take over the lead if they beat bottom club Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

Dortmund looked far from serious contenders, chasing their first Bundesliga title in 11 years, struggling to break down a solid Bochum defence.

They also were left fuming with the referee and VAR following two claims for penalties late in the game.

"It is very bitter for us. It was an intense game but we had our chances," said Dortmund coach Edin Terzic.

"I am sorry for my tone and my emotions but I said it last week that for us and also for me this is maybe the only chance in our lives to get so close to the title."

"Then you have such decisions when so much is at stake. The only thing I asked the referees was to look at it again."