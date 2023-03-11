Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe combined for PSG's late winner at Brest. LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain refocused on their last shot at silverware this season in Ligue 1 and beat Brest 2-1 with a late Kylian Mbappe goal on Saturday.

Mbappe beat the offside trap to collect a through ball from Lionel Messi in the 90th minute and rounded goalkeeper Marco Bizot to slot into an empty net.

The France striker was lucky to still be on the pitch after kicking Haris Belkebla, who was on the ground in the 85th.

PSG were knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich on Wednesday and are left with trying to win Ligue 1. PSG lead by 11 points.

Midfielder Carlos Soler slammed in a rebound in the 37th after Bizot parried a swerving long-range strike from Mbappe. The Spain international was the most threatening PSG player in the first half. He curled a shot that Bizot diverted onto the post in the 11th. Soler also fed Mbappe, who missed the target from a tight angle in the 26th.

Bizot frustrated PSG in the second half, palming away Messi's effort from the edge of the box in the 65th and saving a close-range attempt from Nuno Mendes in the 70th.

Brest had very little possession but managed to expose the fragility of the PSG defence. The hosts capitalized on a counterattack to level in the 44th. Franck Honorat made a run in behind Sergio Ramos to chase a long ball from Romain Del Castillo and held off Timothee Pembele to shoot high past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

PSG have kept just two clean sheets in the league since the World Cup.