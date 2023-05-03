        <
          2022-23 LaLiga
          Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid ATM
          5
          FT
          1
          Cádiz Cádiz CAD
          • Antoine Griezmann (2', 27')
          • Álvaro Morata (49')
          • Yannick Carrasco (57' PEN)
          • Nahuel Molina (73')
          • Anthony Lozano (72')

          Atletico Madrid thrash Cadiz to leapfrog Real Madrid into second

          Alvaro Morata ups Atleti's lead to 3-0 over Cadiz (0:41)

          Alvaro Morata increases Atletico Madrid's lead with a strike four minutes into the second half. (0:41)

          • Reuters
          May 3, 2023, 06:05 PM ET

          Atletico Madrid scored five for the second consecutive game as they thrashed lowly Cadiz 5-1 in LaLiga on Wednesday to move above their city rivals Real Madrid into second-place in the standings.

          With only five games to play, Atletico climbed to 69 points, one ahead of Real, who lost 2-0 at fourth placed Real Sociedad on Tuesday.

          Runaway leaders Barca, who moved to 82 points after beating Osasuna 1-0 on Tuesday, will have the chance to clinch their 27th LaLiga crown with a win in their next game at city rivals Espanyol on May 14.

          It was a great atmosphere at Atletico's Metropolitano stadium with the team in a great vein of form.

          Atletico took an early two-goal lead with LaLiga player of the season contender Antoine Griezmann scoring twice.

          Alvaro Morata extended their lead right after the break and Yannick Carrasco netted their fourth from the penalty spot after a handball inside the box by a Cadiz defender.

          One minute after Anthony Lozano netted for Cadiz, Nahuel Molina rounded off the scoring for the hosts with a close-range strike from a counter-attack.

          Spanish LaLiga Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Barcelona 33 +49 82
          2 Atletico Madrid 33 +34 69
          3 Real Madrid 33 +37 68
          4 Real Sociedad 33 +14 61
          5 Villarreal 33 +13 54
          6 Real Betis 32 +2 49
          7 Athletic Club 32 +11 47
          8 Girona 32 +5 44
          9 Osasuna 33 -6 44
          10 Rayo Vallecano 32 -3 43
          11 Sevilla 32 -9 41
          12 Mallorca 32 -4 41
          13 Celta Vigo 33 -8 39
          14 Almería 33 -16 36
          15 Cádiz 33 -23 35
          16 Real Valladolid 32 -26 35
          17 Valencia 33 -4 34
          18 Getafe 33 -12 34
          19 Espanyol 32 -15 31
          20 Elche 33 -39 16