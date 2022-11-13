Nemanja Matic salvaged a point for Roma with a last-ditch equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Torino in Serie A on Sunday after a frantic few final minutes in which the hosts missed a penalty and had manager Jose Mourinho sent off.

Mourinho, already angry about a first-half decision not to allow his side a penalty for a handball which the VAR ruled was involuntary, was sent off a minute before stoppage time for protesting, with visitors Torino leading 1-0.

"It was the right decision, my words to the referee deserved a red card," Mourinho told DAZN.

"I spoke to him after the game and apologised but I don't want to talk about his performance. I was humble enough to apologise but I will leave his performance and the hypothetical influence on the match to you.

"I don't want to talk about what we said, that was private. My words deserved a red card but I will not judge the referee's performance."

Three minutes later, Roma's Andrea Belotti hit the post with a penalty awarded for a foul by Koffi Djidji on Paulo Dybala, who was returning from a thigh injury that had kept him out for a month.

Matic saved a point for Roma four minutes into stoppage time with a long shot from outside the box.

Karol Linetty, left out of the Polish World Cup squad bound for Qatar, had scored for Torino in the 55th minute, jumping for Wilfried Singo's cross and heading into the net.

Roma are in seventh place with 27 points after 15 games as the league goes into the World Cup break. Torino are on ninth with 21 points.