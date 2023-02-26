Champions AC Milan beat visitors Atalanta 2-0 in Serie A on Sunday, consolidating their position in the top four as they extended their winning streak to three league outings.

Milan took the lead in the 25th minute through an own goal by Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso, after the ball went in off his back as he tried to save a shot from distance by Theo Hernandez.

Midfielder Junior Messias doubled Milan's lead shortly before full-time when he sent a chipped ball over Musso after receiving a neat pass from forward Rafael Leao.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic came on as a substitute for Olivier Giroud before the second goal, making his first appearance for Milan since undergoing knee surgery in May of 2022. Ibrahimovic signed a one-year deal to stay at Milan on July 18, 2022.

Goalkeeper Mike Maignan also returned after five months out.

Milan moved up to third in the standings on 47 points, level with second-placed Internazionale and three points above AS Roma, who visit bottom side Cremonese on Tuesday. Atalanta remain sixth on 41 points.