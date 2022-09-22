Brian Anunga drills the penalty kick as Nashville gets the victory over Club America in the Leagues Cup. (0:31)

Nashville SC eged out America 4-2 on penalties in their Leagues Cup Showcase clash on Wednesday night after the two sides played out a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Nashville raced into a 2-0 lead at GEODIS Park thanks to a sixth-minute header from Josh Bauer and a close-range effort from Luke Haakenson eight minutes later following a fine cross from Jacob Shaffelburg.

But Liga MX giants America responded through Jurgen Damm in the 38th minute before captain Miguel Layun struck from distance got the teams back on level terms after Nashville's Ake Loba had a goal ruled offside.

Nashville thought they had won in the 89th minute when Jack Maher took advantage of some poor America defending from a corner to slot home, but Roman Martinez's goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time ensured the contest went to penalties.

Randall Leal's first penalty for Nashville was tipped onto the crossbar, but Elliot Panicco saved a spotkick from Alvaro Fidalgo while Martinez skied his.

Brian Anunga then stepped up to give Nashville victory in a taster of next summer's Leagues Cup between Major League Soccer and Liga MX clubs.