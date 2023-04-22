Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney hug as Wrexham fans charge the field after promotion with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood. (0:37)

WREXHAM -- Wrexham's Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney watched alongside Ant-Man star Paul Rudd as the team won promotion from the National League to the English Football League with a dramatic 3-1 win against Boreham Wood on Saturday.

Wrexham, bought by Reynolds and McElhenney from a supporter-backed Trust in 2021, sealed promotion 15 years to the day since a 2-0 defeat at Hereford consigned them to relegation from the EFL.

But the Red Dragons endured an anxious 90 minutes against Boreham Wood, who took the lead at the Racecourse Ground just 44 seconds after kick-off with a goal from forward Lee Ndlovu.

Needing a victory to avoid having to win at Torquay United on the final day of the season to secure promotion, Wrexham equalised in 15 minutes when midfielder Elliot Lee scored with a far post header.

But it wasn't until striker Paul Mullin scored his 46th goal of the season with a stunning shot on 53 minutes that Wrexham took charge of the game and moved towards the crucial win.

Mullin, a free transfer from Cambridge United in 2021, received the ball close to the touchline, but he raced past his defender and curled a shot behind goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore from 20 yards to put Wrexham ahead.

The forward, reportedly the highest-paid player in the National League, then made the game -- and promotion -- safe for Wrexham when he scored a solo goal, his 47th of the season, on 71 minutes to make it 3-1.

Wrexham's win confirmed the club as National League champions and saw them replace Rochdale in EFL League 2, who were relegated on Saturday after 102 years in EFL.