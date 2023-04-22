        <
        >
          2022-23 English National League, Regular Season
          Wrexham Wrexham WRE
          3
          FT
          1
          Boreham Wood Boreham Wood BOR
          • Elliott Lee (15')
          • Paul Mullin (52', 71')
          • Lee Ndlovu (1')

          Wrexham score Hollywood ending with National League title, promotion to League Two

          play
          Reynolds, McElhenney emotional as fans rush field after Wrexham promotion (0:37)

          Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney hug as Wrexham fans charge the field after promotion with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood. (0:37)

          3:22 PM ET
          • Mark Ogden

          WREXHAM -- Wrexham's Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney watched alongside Ant-Man star Paul Rudd as the team won promotion from the National League to the English Football League with a dramatic 3-1 win against Boreham Wood on Saturday.

          Wrexham, bought by Reynolds and McElhenney from a supporter-backed Trust in 2021, sealed promotion 15 years to the day since a 2-0 defeat at Hereford consigned them to relegation from the EFL.

          But the Red Dragons endured an anxious 90 minutes against Boreham Wood, who took the lead at the Racecourse Ground just 44 seconds after kick-off with a goal from forward Lee Ndlovu.

          Needing a victory to avoid having to win at Torquay United on the final day of the season to secure promotion, Wrexham equalised in 15 minutes when midfielder Elliot Lee scored with a far post header.

          But it wasn't until striker Paul Mullin scored his 46th goal of the season with a stunning shot on 53 minutes that Wrexham took charge of the game and moved towards the crucial win.

          Mullin, a free transfer from Cambridge United in 2021, received the ball close to the touchline, but he raced past his defender and curled a shot behind goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore from 20 yards to put Wrexham ahead.

          The forward, reportedly the highest-paid player in the National League, then made the game -- and promotion -- safe for Wrexham when he scored a solo goal, his 47th of the season, on 71 minutes to make it 3-1.

          Wrexham's win confirmed the club as National League champions and saw them replace Rochdale in EFL League 2, who were relegated on Saturday after 102 years in EFL.

          English National League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Wrexham 45 +73 110
          2 Notts County 45 +75 106
          3 Chesterfield 45 +25 81
          4 Woking 44 +23 79
          5 Barnet 45 +10 74
          6 Bromley 45 +15 70
          7 Boreham Wood 44 +13 69
          8 Southend United 45 +11 66
          9 Eastleigh 45 -1 66
          10 Oldham Athletic 45 -1 60
          11 Dagenham & Redbridge 45 -13 60
          12 Solihull Moors 44 0 58
          13 FC Halifax Town 44 0 57
          14 Wealdstone 44 -17 57
          15 Altrincham 45 -14 55
          16 Dorking Wanderers 45 -25 54
          17 Gateshead 44 -1 53
          18 Aldershot Town 45 -12 52
          19 York City 45 -8 50
          20 Maidenhead United 45 -15 50
          21 Torquay United 45 -22 47
          22 Yeovil Town 45 -24 40
          23 Scunthorpe United 45 -37 34
          24 Maidstone United 45 -55 25