Alessia Russo's injury-time goal at the end of the first half was enough to hand Manchester United a 1-0 win over Arsenal in the Women's Super League on Wednesday to complete the double over their rivals and extend the team's lead at the top of the table.

After an industrious first half, it was table toppers Manchester United who took the lead at the very end of stoppage time when Russo side-footed Nikita Parris' cutback home.

Starting the second half strongly, the hosts went looking for a second goal to wrap the match up, but could not get the better of Manuela Zinsberger in the Arsenal goal.

Frustrated in attack, United were pushed back into their own half as the Gunners searched for a vital equaliser with Aoife Mannion making a key block to deny Stina Blackstenius a clear shot on goal on the hour.

Mannion was key for the hosts as they had to withstand heavy pressure from Arsenal late in the game but the defence held firm to keep the three-time WSL champions out.

The result was overshadowed by a first-half knee injury to Leah Williamson that forced the Arsenal vice-captain off in the 15th minute and is just the next in a long line of injuries for Arsenal, who now travel to Wolfsburg to face the German champions in the Champions League semifinals.

United stretched their lead over second-placed Chelsea, who have two games in hand, to four points, while Arsenal are in third on 38 points having played one fewer than the leaders.

There was movement at the other end of the table, too, with Brighton picking up their third win on the season in a hotly contested 3-2 victory over Everton. The result sees the Seagulls up to 10th -- and with a game in hand on the teams around them -- giving their survival hopes a clear boost.