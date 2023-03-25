Barcelona's Fridolina Rolfo celebrates scoring the winning goal from the spot against Real Madrid. Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Fridolina Rolfo scored a second-half penalty as Barcelona beat Real Madrid 1-0 in El Clásico on Saturday to extend their lead at the top of Liga F to 13 points.

Rolfo broke the deadlock in the 77th minute -- sending goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez the wrong way from the spot -- in front of a record 5,569 crowd at the Johan Cruyff stadium, after Athenea del Castillo had fouled Salma Paralluelo.

The win saw leaders Barca maintain their 100% record in the league this season, winning 23 out of 23 games so far as they close in on a fourth consecutive league title.

The best of the first half's few chances fell to Barcelona. Aitana Bonmarti had a shot blocked, Marta Torrejon fired over the bar and Misa saved Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic's header, while Caroline Weir had a long-range effort saved at the other end.

After the interval, keeper Misa saved Mapi Leon's free kick and a Patri Guijarro shot flew just off target as Barca pushed for a breakthrough, before Rolfo's penalty set the home side on course for their 11th win over Madrid in 11 meetings in all competitions.

Barca top the Liga F table on 69 points, ahead of Madrid in second with 56, with seven games left to play.