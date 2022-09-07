A goal in the 11th minute of stoppage-time by Antoine Griezmann earned Atletico Madrid a 2-1 home win over 10-man Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday after a frantic end to the match with all the goals coming in added time.

Atletico, who were without a victory in their last eight home fixtures in European competition, are level on three points in Group B with Club Brugge who beat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0.

"A lot of joy. I've said I would give everything since I came back [to Atletico]," Griezmann said after the match. "Scoring a winning goal is always great, but I focus on the three points and let's keep going. It's been hard for us to get going but they're five games [so far].

"We have to improve, we're working on it in training. Maybe we lack some confidence in ourselves to take a step forward and look for our forwards but it's just our fifth game, we'll improve."

With the sides meeting in the competition's opening group fixture for the second year in a row, the game sprung to life after a dull first half when Atletico midfielder Koke smashed home in the 50th minute only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak was crucial to the hosts keeping a clean sheet through regulation time as the Slovenian made several good saves, including from a fine effort by Stephen Eustaquio in the 54th minute.

Eustaquio went close again and Oblak saved well from Joao Mario.

In the 81st minute, Porto were reduced to 10 men after striker Mehdi Taremi received a second yellow for diving inside the box.

Atletico had failed to register a single shot in the second half as full time approached, but a minimum of nine minutes were added on following a lengthy delay when Porto midfielder Otavio was injured and had to be carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

Atletico defender Mario Hermoso opened the scoring two minutes into stoppage time when his deflected shot from the edge of the box left Porto keeper Diogo Costa helpless.

Porto midfielder Mateus Uribe levelled four minutes later from a penalty after Hermoso handled the ball inside the area.

With a 1-1 draw looming at the Metropolitano Stadium, substitute Griezmann sealed victory for the hosts with a close-range header in the 101st minute after Axel Witsel set the Frenchman up with a superb header following a corner.

"It is what it is. It isn't in my hands," Griezmann said about his substitute role. "I just thank God that I'm here. My family are happy, I want more of course, but I'll give everything in the minutes I have. I'm very happy here. All I want to do is play here and give everything for the club, for the boss and the fans."

Atletico next travel to Leverkusen on Sept. 13 when Porto host Club Brugge.