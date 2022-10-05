Shaka Hislop gives his thoughts on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's first Chelsea goal and Conor Gallagher's late stunner in their 2-1 win vs. Crystal Palace. (1:05)

Chelsea earned their first Champions League victory of the season as they cruised to a 3-0 win over AC Milan to move from bottom to second in Champions League Group E at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The Premier League side outclassed their Serie A counterparts throughout the encounter and grabbed an early foothold as defender Wesley Fofana opened the scoring mid-way through the first half. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James furthered Chelsea's lead to help Graham Potter's side clinch back-to-back victories for the first time this season.

Chelsea exerted early pressure on Milan, forcing several chances with Thiago Silva's header the most noteworthy -- forcing a good save from Ciprian Tatarusanu.

And Potter's side struck first through summer signing Fofana. The Frenchman swept home the loose ball from a corner which caused havoc in the Milan penalty box, scoring his first goal since signing from Leicester City in the summer.

Chelsea moved up to second in Champions League Group E following their victory over AC Milan. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Fofana, though, was forced off through injury 14 minutes after opening the scoring.

Aubameyang doubled Potter's side's lead 11 minutes after the break, tapping home James' cross as Fikayo Tomori failed to defend the cross.

Chelsea boss Potter hailed Aubameyang in the week, saying the striker conducted himself "perfectly" since the horrific robbery which left him with a broken jaw in August. The striker hadn't seen too much of the ball until his clinical strike which gave Chelsea a two-goal cushion.

Six minutes later, the provider turned goalscorer as James received the ball in the box and fired home past a hopeless Tatarusanu after yet more poor defending by the Italian side.

A lacklustre Milan failed to threaten Chelsea in the closing stages as Potter's side ran out comfortable victors.