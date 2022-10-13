Janusz Michallik is full of praise for Arsenal after they overcame a potentially tricky encounter with Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League. (1:30)

Bukayo Saka scored the game's only goal as Arsenal beat Bodo/Glimt 1-0 on Thursday to maintain their perfect start to Europa League group play.

The Premier League leaders beat Glimt 3-0 on Oct. 6 and were fresh off an impressive win over Liverpool on Sunday ahead of Thursday's reverse fixture in Norway.

Some clever interplay and a stroke of good fortune handed Arsenal their opener on the end of a give and go between Albert Sambi Lokonga and Saka, whose shot came back off Glimt keeper Nikita Haykin and hit the England international in the chest before landing in the back of the net.

The hosts came out of the break trailing 1-0 and nearly drew level in the 52nd minute only to see United States goalkeeper Matt Turner make an excellent save on Amahl Pellegrino's shot from close range.

Turner, filling in for Arsenal No. 1 during the Europa League, made a few more key interventions throughout the second half to help Mikel Arteta's side pick up another three points in Group A.

Arsenal are atop the group with nine points, while Glimt are in third on four points and have played one more game than the Gunners.