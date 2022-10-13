Scott McTominay's late winner saved Manchester United from embarrassment in a 1-0 victory over Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils needed a second-half rally to beat the Cypriot First Division club last Thursday, but were left frustrated throughout in the reverse picture despite dominating possession and chances in the game.

Erik ten Hag's United saw Marcus Rashford kept out with only Omonia keeper Francis Uzoho to beat, a Casemiro rocket tipped off the crossbar in the 32nd minute and Fred loop a header over the goal from a good position in a scoreless first half.

It was more of the same in the second half for United, until McTominay popped up in stoppage time to bail his team out with a finish from the centre of the area after the ball fell kindly at his feet.

The win leaves Man United in second place in Group E on nine points from four games, three behind leaders Real Sociedad with two matches left to play.