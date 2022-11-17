        <
          2022 International Friendly
          Jordan Jordan JOR
          1
          FT
          3
          Spain Spain ESP
          • Hamza Al-Daradreh (90'+2')
          • Ansu Fati (13')
          • Gavi (56')
          • Nico Williams (84')

          Ansu Fati scores in Spain World Cup warm-up win over Jordan

          Faez: Fati's inclusion in Spain squad strange (0:42)

          Rodrigo Faez explains why Ansu Fati's inclusion in Spain's World Cup squad is a surprise. (0:42)

          1:16 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Ansu Fati seized his chance to impress Spain manager Luis Enrique as the Barcelona youngster scored in his side's 3-1 victory over Jordan in a World Cup warm-up on Thursday.

          The 20-year-old was handed a start and needed only 13 minutes to make his mark in a sold-out Amman International Stadium, converting from a pass by Marco Asensio.

          With all eyes on Ansu after doubts over whether he would make the 26-man squad, he looked lively and was off target with another couple of attempts as a Spanish side featuring several fringe players dominated.

          Spain made a host of changes after the break with Robert Sanchez replaced in goal by David Raya who was called into action to keep out a fine effort by Mahmoud Mardi.

          The former world champions doubled their lead in the 56th minute when Carlos Soler dribbled into the box and set up Pablo Sarabia who made a mess of his effort but Gavi seized on the loose ball to fire home.

          Youngster Nico Williams, who replaced Ansu late on, did his cause no harm with a well-taken third in the 84th minute.

          Spain blotted their copybook as Jordan managed a late consolation through substitute Hamza Al Dardour after a mistake by substitute Cesar Azpilicueta.

          Luis Enrique's side face Costa Rica in their World Cup opener on Nov. 23 and they also face Germany and Japan in Group E.