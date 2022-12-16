Paris Saint-Germain held on to beat Real Madrid 2-1 at the Parc des Princes on Friday to book their place in the quarterfinals of the Women's Champions League at their opponents' expense.

A late goal from Claudia Zornoza wasn't enough for Real Madrid after goals from Elisa De Almeida and Kadidiatou Diani put PSG in control to send them through to the knockout stages with one round of group games still to go.

Needing a win to stay alive in the competition, Madrid showed more fight in Paris than they did in the goalless reverse fixture but again failed to convert their better chances with poor finishing costing them as much as PSG's goals.

With both teams having struck the woodwork in the opening exchanges, it was defender De Almeida who broke the deadlock with a strong header from a corner 15 minutes into the clash.

Paris Saint-Germain celebrate Kadidiatou Diani's game-winning goal against Real Madrid. Tom Dulat - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Madrid responded well and came out strongly after the break but a sloppy foul by Olga Carmona on Ashley Lawrence gave the hosts the chance to double their advantage from the spot. Having just made a strong save to deny Sandy Baltimore from range, Misa Rodriguez could do little to stop Diani's well-struck penalty.

The visitors managed a late rally, cutting the deficit in half with 10 minutes left after a clean one-two between Naomie Feller and Zornoza allowed the latter to finish from inside the area. The 22-year-old could have had a snap brace when the ball dropped to her two minutes later but she failed to keep her effort down.

The win confirms PSG will be in the knockout rounds in the new year but with a trip to Stamford Bridge on the cards for next week, they could yet finish above Chelsea should they win by two clear goals.

Elsewhere on the night, Group A leaders Chelsea claimed a 4-0 win away in Shkoder against Vllaznia.

In Group B, Roma sealed their progress to the quarterfinals when they hit St. Pölten for five in a match that was delayed due to weather, with German champions Wolfsburg joining them despite being held scoreless at home to Slavia Prague.