          2022 Club Friendly
          Real Betis Real Betis BET
          1
          FT
          0
          Manchester United Manchester United MAN
          • Nabil Fekir (49')

          Real Betis down Manchester United in friendly with Nabil Fekir strike

          Real Betis players celebrate after scoring a goal against Manchester United in a friendly in Seville. Getty Images
          3:07 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Real Betis handed Manchester United a second loss in as many outings in a 1-0 friendly win at the Benito Villamarín Stadium in Sevilla on Saturday.

          Nabil Fekir turned home a cross from Borja Iglesias from a set piece to give the LaLiga side the game's only goal and the win.

          - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

          United, who are preparing to return to action following the conclusion of the World Cup in Qatar, started with a similar XI to the team that Erik ten Hag picked for Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Cadiz.

          As with the previous friendly against Cadiz, United made wholesale changes at the break, giving their regular players not away on World Cup duty a 45-minute runout and offering chances to a host of reserve players.

          Ten Hag's side sits in fifth place in the Premier League and will return to action on Dec. 21 with a Carabao Cup fourth round tie against Burnley before hosting Nottingham Forest in their first top-flight match since the World Cup break.