Real Betis handed Manchester United a second loss in as many outings in a 1-0 friendly win at the Benito Villamarín Stadium in Sevilla on Saturday.

Nabil Fekir turned home a cross from Borja Iglesias from a set piece to give the LaLiga side the game's only goal and the win.

United, who are preparing to return to action following the conclusion of the World Cup in Qatar, started with a similar XI to the team that Erik ten Hag picked for Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Cadiz.

As with the previous friendly against Cadiz, United made wholesale changes at the break, giving their regular players not away on World Cup duty a 45-minute runout and offering chances to a host of reserve players.

Ten Hag's side sits in fifth place in the Premier League and will return to action on Dec. 21 with a Carabao Cup fourth round tie against Burnley before hosting Nottingham Forest in their first top-flight match since the World Cup break.