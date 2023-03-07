Chelsea overturned their first-leg deficit with a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night to reach the Champions League quarterfinals.

Raheem Sterling smashed home a volley from the top of the six-yard box just before half-time and Kai Havertz scored from the penalty spot early in the second half to send Graham Potter's struggling Chelsea past Dortmund in the round of 16.

Chelsea, who came into the match trailing 1-0 after the first leg and having scored just once in their last four games, had multiple chances go begging in the opening 45 minutes, with Havertz hitting the post before the half-hour and then having a beautiful strike ruled out soon after for offside in the buildup.

United States international Giovanni Reyna came on shortly after kickoff of the first half after Julien Brandt pulled up injured, as a lively Dortmund went into the break trailing Chelsea 1-0 from Sterling's close-range volley.

Brandt, who reached for his hamstring before asking to be subbed off, had been instrumental in Dortmund's run of 10 straight wins in all competitions and has scored nine goals so far this season for Marco Rose's side.

Havertz doubled Chelsea's lead from the spot, but needed two chances to do it. The Germany international bounced his first penalty off the post, but Dortmund was called for encroachment and Havertz stepped up and buried his second try to put Chelsea up 2-0 on the night.

Sterling broke free on goal in the 75th minute and squared to substitute Connor Gallagher for an easy tap-in, but the linesman's flag went up for offside leaving Chelsea clinging to their narrow aggregate lead.

Christian Pulisic, who'd been out injured since Jan. 5, was brought on just after 80 minutes for Sterling, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek replaced Mateo Kovacic at the same time as the hosts went on to see out the result.

Next up for Chelsea is a Premier League match against Leicester City on Saturday, while Dortmund, who are level on points with Bayern Munich atop the Bundesliga, are away to Schalke.