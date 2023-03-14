        <
        >
          2022-23 UEFA Champions League, Round of 16
          FC Porto FC Porto POR
          0
          FT Agg. 0–1
          0
          Internazionale Internazionale INT
          • Pepê (90'+7')
          2nd Leg - Internazionale advance 1-0 on aggregate
          2nd Leg - Internazionale advance 1-0 on aggregate

          Inter reach Champions League quarters after wild finish at Porto

          Inter Milan players argue with the referee during their Champions League match against Porto. Getty Images
          6:09 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Inter Milan reached the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in more than a decade after surviving a late barrage of pressure at Porto to escape with a 0-0 draw which took them through 1-0 on aggregate on Tuesday.

          It was a disappointing night for the home fans at a sold-out Dragao stadium as the Portuguese champions tried in vain to wipe out the narrow deficit from the first leg in Italy.

          A disciplined Inter side seemed content to hold onto their lead and did not face a serious threat until added time.

          Porto then struck the woodwork twice within 30 seconds before Pepe was sent off for a second yellow card as Inter joined city rivals AC Milan in the quarterfinal draw.