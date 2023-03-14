Inter Milan reached the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in more than a decade after surviving a late barrage of pressure at Porto to escape with a 0-0 draw which took them through 1-0 on aggregate on Tuesday.

It was a disappointing night for the home fans at a sold-out Dragao stadium as the Portuguese champions tried in vain to wipe out the narrow deficit from the first leg in Italy.

A disciplined Inter side seemed content to hold onto their lead and did not face a serious threat until added time.

Porto then struck the woodwork twice within 30 seconds before Pepe was sent off for a second yellow card as Inter joined city rivals AC Milan in the quarterfinal draw.