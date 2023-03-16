Tigres UANL moved on to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League after a 1-1 draw with Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium on Wednesday saw the Liga MX side move advance on away goals.

The two teams came into the match level at 0-0 on aggregate following the scoreless first leg in Monterrey. Tigres was without star striker Andre-Pierre Gignac, who could not gain entry into the U.S. due to his vaccination status.

With the away goals rule in effect, Tigres scored an important first goal in the 21st minute when Francisco Cordova settled a cross into the area from Jesus Angulo and fired home a low volley past Pedro Gallese for a lead the Liga MX side took into half-time.

The home side pushed hard for an equalizer and levelled it at 1-1 with a wild overhead finish by Ercan Kara following a corner kick, but Orlando was unable to score again allowing Tigres to advance on the away goals rule.

The match was the only one in the round of 16 featuring clubs from Major League Soccer and Liga MX, but there will likely be more in the quarterfinals, with Tigres set to face either Pachuca or Honduran side Motagua.