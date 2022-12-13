Arsenal no. 1 Aaron Ramsdale speaks to ESPN FC's Alexis Nunes about his relationship with his American team-mate Matt Turner and how he's looking forward to the England vs. USA matchup at the World Cup. (0:59)

Arsenal maintained their winning form ahead of the return of the Premier League later this month, beating AC Milan 2-1 in their second of two friendlies in Dubai on Tuesday.

Captain Martin Odegaard got the Premier League leaders off to a perfect start with an expertly placed left-footed free kick that found the back of the net after 21 minutes. Odegaard then played an unintentional part in Arsenal doubling their lead shortly before half-time when Reiss Nelson's shot deflected in off the boot of the Norwegian, though official credit went to Nelson.

That was enough for Arsenal to pick up the victory, despite the Italian champions pulling a goal back through former Chelsea centre back Fikayo Tomori in the 78th minute.

Martin Odegaard celebrates after scoring Arsenal's opening goal against AC Milan. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal also picked up a bonus point from winning the subsequent penalty shootout 4-3. Coupled with taking maximum points from a 3-0 win over Lyon last week, it means Arsenal have won the Dubai Super Cup, even before the final game of the exhibition competition between Milan and Liverpool on Friday.

Mikel Arteta again used the game to give important minutes to those players not involved in the World Cup ahead of Arsenal's first Premier League game back following the tournament in Qatar, against West Ham on Boxing Day.

Arteta was also able to hand starting minutes to midfielder Thomas Partey and defender Ben White after their involvement at the World Cup ended early. White left England's camp for what the Football Association said was "personal reasons" following the group stage.

Eddie Nketiah again started up front with Gabriel Jesus out for around three months after picking up a knee injury while with Brazil.

Arsenal's final chance to build sharpness ahead of the Premier League's return will come with a friendly against Juventus at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.