Darwin Nunez fires the ball into the net as he scores his first goal of the match. John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Darwin Nunez bagged a brace while Mohamed Salah and Thiago also scored as Liverpool thrashed AC Milan 4-1 in an exciting friendly at the Dubai Super Cup on Friday.

Forward Salah opened the scoring in the fifth minute of the game after combining nicely on the edge of the box with Joel Matip.. and slotting the ball into the bottom corner with ease.

AC Milan equalised after a pass outwide from winger Ante Rebic beat defender Andrew Roberston and was picked up by forward Alexis Saelemaekers who drove into the box and finished with a low strike into the far corner.

Liverpool restored their lead just before half-time as midfielder Thiago controlled the ball outside the edge of the box with a superb touch, before drilling it into the net past goalkeeper Antonio Mirante.

The second half saw several substitutions from both sides and Liverpool wrapped up the win as substitute Nunez scored twice in the closing minutes.

There is a penalty shootout after each game at the Dubai Super Cup and Milan came away with a 4-3 victory after Liverpool saw their first two spot-kicks saved.

Liverpool face Manchester City in the EFL Cup round of 16 on Dec. 22 before travelling to Aston Villa when the Premier League returns on Dec. 26.