Arsenal no. 1 Aaron Ramsdale speaks to ESPN FC's Alexis Nunes about his relationship with his American team-mate Matt Turner and how he's looking forward to the England vs. USA matchup at the World Cup. (0:59)

Arsenal's final friendly match before the Premier League resumes later this month ended in a 2-0 defeat to Juventus at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

In his first appearance since the 2022 World Cup, midfielder Granit Xhaka unwittingly got the scoring going with an own goal in first-half stoppage time as he headed a cross into the back of his own net.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

With Arsenal unable to provide a response, the Serie A giants then confirmed their victory with another stoppage-time goal, this time at the end of the second half, courtesy of a strike from England Under-20 winger Samuel Iling-Junior that deflected in off Rob Holding.

Xhaka was joined in Arsenal's starting lineup by England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, also making his first outing since the World Cup, as the only two changes form the lineup that began Tuesday's 2-1 win over AC Milan in Dubai.

Juventus celebrate their second goal in a 2-0 win over Arsenal. Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images

There was also a place on the bench for United States goalkeeper Matt Turner.

In another potential injury concern for coach Mikel Arteta, winger Reiss Nelson limped off and had to be replaced midway through the first half. Arteta will already be without starting forward Gabriel Jesus, who suffered a knee injury during the World Cup with Brazil that is set to sideline him for around three months.

Juventus, whose Serie A campaign doesn't resume until Jan. 4, were without several players that have featured at the World Cup but were able to start with Italy internationals Manuel Locatelli and Moise Kean.

Arsenal will host West Ham on Dec. 26 with a five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.