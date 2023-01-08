Phil Foden calmly finishes an excellent team-goal for Man City to put them 3-0 up against Chelsea. (1:05)

Manchester City claimed a comfortable 4-0 victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, setting up a potential clash with Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring with a well-struck free-kick on 23 minutes to send City ahead.

Newly crowned World Cup winner Julian Alvarez doubled their lead on the half-hour mark, the Argentina striker converting a penalty after a VAR review spotted a handball from Kai Havertz.

Phil Foden completed a slick team move involving England teammate Kyle Walker to score City's third in the 38th minute and effectively ending the game as a contest.

Chelsea continued to lack threat in the second half, and City capped a successful night late on as Mahrez netted from the penalty spot.

Pep Guardiola's side now face the winner of Arsenal and League One side Oxford United, who play on Monday.

Sunday's result means City beat Chelsea for the second time in a week -- the first coming in a 1-0 victory in the Premier League on Thursday. City also knocked Chelsea out of this season's Carabao Cup in November.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.