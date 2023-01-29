Incredible scenes at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham result in a 3-3 draw that gives Ryan Reynolds and co hopes in continuing their FA Cup dream. (1:59)

A late goal from Sheffield United's John Egan put the brakes on a blockbuster win for Wrexham in a 3-3 FA Cup draw at the Racecourse Ground on Sunday.

Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, were on the verge of recording an upset win over the Championship club before Egan scored from a corner in the 95th minute to force a replay.

In a frantic second half, Wrexham twice took the lead through Thomas O'Connor and Paul Mullin on either side of a sending-off for Daniel Jebbison, but the Welsh club were pegged back by goals from Oliver Norwood and Egan.

"Very disappointed. To concede from one of the last kicks of the game from a set play is gutting," Wrexham striker Mullin told the BBC. "If we just hold on against 10 men then we are through.

"I thought we were the better team throughout the game, creating chances and looking dangerous on the break. We limited them to not many chances in open play."

In the stands, Reynolds went from joy to despair, and punch-the-air ecstasy to desolation as he and one of his daughters had flown in for the fourth-round match at the atmospheric ground about 28 miles south of Liverpool.

The unlikely new love of his life put the movie star on an emotional roller coaster Sunday in a thrill-a-minute FA Cup match that had an ending not quite in the script.

Instead of advancing to the fifth round, Wrexham will now have to travel to Sheffield United's Bramall Lane for a replay.

