RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both scored as Paris Saint-Germain beat the Riyadh Season Team 5-4 at the King Fahd International Stadium on Thursday.

Ronaldo scored twice in his first game since signing for Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr following his departure from Manchester United.

Messi, back with PSG after winning the World Cup with Argentina, got the first goal of the game before Ronaldo equalised for the Saudi select team -- made up of players from Al Nassr and Riyadh rivals Al Hilal -- with a well-struck penalty.

During a frantic end to the first half, PSG defender Juan Bernat was sent off, Marquinhos put the French champions 2-1 up, Neymar missed a penalty and Ronaldo scored his second of the evening after his header had rebounded off the post.

Thursday's friendly may be the final time Ronaldo and Messi face off.

Both Ronaldo and Messi were substituted after 60 minutes but they were still on the pitch long enough to see Ramos put PSG 3-2 up, Saudi select defender Jang Hyun-Soo equalise and Kylian Mbappe score a penalty to make it 4-3.

Substitute Hugo Ekitike scored again for PSG and Anderson Talisca got a late consolation as the game finished 5-4.

With Ronaldo leaving European club football for Saudi, it's possibly the last time he will share a pitch with long-time rival Messi.

The pair, who have won 12 Ballon d'Or awards between them, last met when Juventus faced Barcelona in the Champions League in 2020.

After PSG's trip to the Middle East, they are back in action against Pays de Cassel in the French Cup on Monday.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, is set to feature for Al Nassr for the first time on Sunday after his debut was delayed due to a two-match suspension handed down by the English FA for an incident during his spell at Old Trafford.