RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- Cristiano Ronaldo's debut for Al Nassr ended in a 1-0 win over Ettifaq FC at Mrsool Park, although he couldn't mark his first official appearance in Saudi Arabia with a goal.

Al Nassr moved back to the top of the Saudi Pro League, a point above of Riyadh rivals Al Hilal, thanks to Anderson Talisca's first-half header.

Ronaldo, who scored twice for a Saudi select team in a friendly against Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday, was named captain in his first domestic game but didn't manage a shot on target.

The 37-year-old's debut for Al Nassr was delayed after serving a two-match suspension handed down by the English FA for an incident during his spell at Manchester United.

His contract at Old Trafford was terminated in December after giving a controversial interview to Piers Morgan before signing a two-and-a-half year deal with Al Nassr worth $200 million-a-year.

Ronaldo went closest to scoring with a first-half free-kick which went narrowly over the crossbar but it was otherwise a quiet night for the Portugal striker.

Al Nassr, managed by former Rudi Garcia, are next in action in the Saudi Super Cup against Al Ittihad on Thursday.