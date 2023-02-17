Al Nassr return to the top of the Saudi Pro League, as Cristiano Ronaldo sets up both goals in their 2-1 win over Al Taawon. (1:58)

Cristiano Ronaldo assisted both Al Nassr goals as they beat Al Taawoun 2-1 on Friday to go back to the top of the Saudi Pro League.

The 38-year-old's first assist came in the 17th minute, when he played a superb long-range through ball from halfway that sent Abdulrahman Ghareeb clear to finish calmly with his right foot.

But Al Taawoun, who sit fifth in the league standings, hit back two minutes after half-time through a fine volley from former Real Madrid, Valencia and Chicago Fire FC midfielder Alvaro Medran.

Al Nassr were not to be denied, though, and grabbed the winning goal with 12 minutes remaining. Ronaldo redirected a shot from former Bayern Munich midfielder Luiz Gustavo back into the path of Abdullah Madu to slam the ball home from close range.

To the Portuguese star's dismay, Ronaldo was initially flagged for offside but a VAR review correctly ruled that he had been played onside by an Al Taawoun defender.

With the win, Al Nassr moved back to the top of the standings, though are level on 40 points with Al Ittihad and Al Shabab.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in December after his contract with Manchester United was terminated by mutual consent.

The former Sporting CP, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has scored five goals in five games for his new club and last week scored four times against Al Wehda, including his 500th career league goal.