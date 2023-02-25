Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick as Al Nassr beat Damac 3-0 on Saturday to move top of the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo, who has now scored seven goals in five appearances since for Al Nassr since joining, netted in the 18th, 23rd and 44th minute to seal victory.

Al Nassr started the day knowing three points would take them top following Al Ittihad's goalless draw against Al Raed on Thursday.

Ronaldo opened the scoring from the penalty spot following a handball from Damac captain Ibrahim Al-Nakhli.

Five minutes later Ronaldo doubled Al Nassr's advantage with a left-footed shot at the end of a swift counter-attack.

Abdulrahman Ghareeb's outside-of-the-foot pass was finished by Ronaldo a minute before half-time to complete his treble.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward had a fourth goal ruled out for offside in the second-half as Damac, without a win in four matches, struggled to contain Rudi Garcia's side.