Cristiano Ronaldo hits an incredible free kick from distance as Al Nassr win 2-1 vs. Abha Club in the Saudi Pro League. (1:58)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal at Al Nassr's home ground Mrsool Park in a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Abha on Saturday night.

The visitors had an early goal ruled out for offside before taking the lead in the 26th minute to put Ronaldo's Al Nassr behind as they looked to keep pace with Saudi Pro League leaders Al Ittihad.

With time running out, the hosts were awarded a free kick from 35 yards out and the former Manchester United striker delivered one of his trademark free kicks that beat Abha keeper Davis Epassy to draw Al Nassr level.

Abha's Zakaria Al Sudani was whistled for a penalty before full-time and shown a straight red card for a flagrant foul after a video review and Anderson Talisca converted his attempt from the spot to give Al Nassr the win and all three points.

Ronaldo had gone three games without a goal for his new team -- and had never scored at home for Al Nassr -- but he made amends after seeing yellow in a 3-1 King's Cup loss to Abha on Tuesday.

The result keeps Al Nassr in second place on 49 points, just one point behind leaders Al Ittihad, who beat their chasing rivals 1-0 in a league match last weekend.