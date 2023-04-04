Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Al Nassr routed Al Adalah 5-0 on Tuesday to keep the pressure up at the top of the Saudi Pro League standings.

Ronaldo opened the scoring for the visitors five minutes before half-time with a penalty that the 38-year-old drilled into the bottom corner to give the goalkeeper no chance. His second goal, in the 66th minute, was classic Ronaldo as he received the ball on the left, took it past a defender and then dispatched a low shot into the far corner.

Either side of that goal, Brazilian Anderson Talisca got a brace of his own before Ayman Ahmed rounded out the scoring in eighth minute of stoppage time.

The win sees second-placed Al Nassr keep pace with leaders Al Ittihad, who won 3-0 on Tuesday, with just a point separating the two teams.

Ronaldo now has 11 goals in nine league appearances for Al Nassr since he signed at the end of December following his exit from Manchester United.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus forward also scored four goals in Portugal's first two Euro 2024 qualifiers last month.