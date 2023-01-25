        <
        >
          2022-23 Spanish Copa del Rey, Quarterfinals
          Barcelona Barcelona BAR
          1
          FT
          0
          Real Sociedad Real Sociedad RSO
          • Ousmane Dembélé (52')
          • Brais Méndez (40')

          Ousmane Dembele strike sends Barcelona into Copa del Rey semifinals

          play
          Ousmane Dembele's blistering pace leads to winning goal for Barca (0:49)

          Ousmane Dembele gets in behind the Real Sociedad back line and finishes at the near post for Barcelona. (0:49)

          5:06 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Ousmane Dembele's second-half strike gave Barcelona a 1-0 win over 10-man Real Sociedad in their Copa del Rey quarter-final on Wednesday.

          Sociedad forward Brais Mendez was shown a straight red card in the 40th minute for a wild challenge on Sergio Busquets.

          Barcelona were the better side for most of the match at Camp Nou but only scored once thanks to a brilliant counter-attack by man-of-the-match Dembele in the 52nd minute.

          The electric winger ran through the right channel after receiving a perfectly placed long pass from his France team mate Jules Kounde and lashed an unstoppable right-foot strike into the top corner.

          In-form Real Sociedad had come to the match with nine consecutive wins in all competitions.

          In the other quarter-finals, Sevilla play Osasuna later on Wednesday while Real Madrid face Atletico Madrid and Valencia meet Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.