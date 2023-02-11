Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde each scored twice as Real Madrid won the FIFA Club World Cup for a record-extending fifth time after a 5-3 victory over Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal in Saturday's final in Rabat, Morocco.

European Champions League winners Madrid were heavy favourites against their counterparts from Asia and duly raced into a 2-0 lead inside 20 minutes with two goals in five minutes from Vinicius and Valverde.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

But Al Hilal, the first team from Saudi Arabia to make the final, made the game a contest when pulling a goal back courtesy of Moussa Marega.

Madrid raced clear once again with two more quick-fire goals early in the second half through the fit again Karim Benzema and a second for Uruguayan midfielder Valverde to seemingly make the result safe with still just over 30 minutes remaining.

Instead, Madrid boss Ancelotti is unlikely to be too impressed by his side allowing Al Hilal a route back into the game once more through a brace from former Atletico Madrid forward Luciano Vietto, either side of a second from Vinicius.

Al Hilal could have ensured real late drama if not for a bad miss from Marega, but Madrid had enough to see out an ultimately deserved win in a game that set the record for the most combined goals in a Club World Cup final.

The Spanish giants have now won all five finals they have played in the competition, having previously won three titles in four years between 2014 and 2018. The next most successful team in the FIFA event, which began in 2000 and has been held annually since 2005, are Barcelona with three victories.

European teams have now won the trophy in the last 10 Club World Cups.