Barcelona celebrate Mapi Leon's spectacular goal in the first half against Roma. David Ramos/Getty Images

Fridolina Rolfo struck twice in the first half as Barcelona cruised past Roma 5-1 on Wednesday at the Camp Nou to progress to the Women's Champions League semifinals for a fifth straight season.

Leading 1-0 from the opening leg in Rome, Barca were 3-0 up on the night at half-time and gave no chance to the Serie A Femminile leaders, who were playing in the quarterfinals of the competition for the first time in their history.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Barca went into the game after a 1-0 win over Real Madrid in Saturday's Clasico to go 13 points clear at the top of the Spanish league.

The hosts took an 11th-minute lead when Elena Linari's clearance from Patri's cross fell to Rolfo in the area and she blasted a right-footed shot toward the far post to beat Roma goalkeeper Camelia Ceasar.

Mapi Leon's stunning 25-yard effort in the 33rd minute found the top right-hand corner of the net.

Barca kept up the pressure and were again rewarded before the break. Caroline Graham Hansen's cross found Rolfo in the box and the Swedish striker slotted home her second of the night.

Shortly after the restart, Asisat Oshoala tapped in Aitana Bonmati's cross for the team's fourth goal and Barca struck again when an unmarked Patri Guijarro headed Hansen's corner kick past Ceasar.

The visitors pulled one back before the hour-mark with Annamaria Serturini's right-footed shot from the edge of the area but Barca continued to dominate.

Barca, the 2021 Women's Champions League winners and finalists last season, will now face the winner of Thursday's quarterfinal between Lyon and Chelsea.