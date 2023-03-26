        <
        >
          2023 International Friendly
          Morocco Morocco MAR
          2
          FT
          1
          Brazil Brazil BRA
          • Sofiane Boufal (29')
          • Abdelhamid Sabiri (79')
          • Casemiro (67')

          Morocco beat Brazil for first-time ever to build on World Cup success

          8:18 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Sofiane Boufal and Abdelhamid Sabiri scored to give Morocco a 2-1 victory in an friendly match against Brazil in Tangier on Saturday, earning their first victory ever against the five-times World Cup champions.

          Boufal swiveled to score Morocco's first with a strike from inside the box in the 29th minute, but Casemiro netted the equalizer in the 67th minute, thanks to a schoolboy mistake by goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

          - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

          However, the locals hit back 12 minutes later with substitute Abdelhamid Sabiri, who took down a lost ball inside the Brazilian box and unleashed an unstoppable strike which bounced off the crossbar into the net.