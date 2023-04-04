Dayot Upamecano nods home the goal to put Bayern Munich on the board first in the 19th minute. (0:36)

Freiburg stunned favourites Bayern Munich 2-1 in their German Cup quarterfinal on Tuesday thanks to a second-half stoppage-time penalty from Lucas Hoeler.

In a shock defeat for the Bavarians -- and new coach Thomas Tuchel's second game in charge -- Hoeler sent keeper Yann Sommer the wrong way to book their spot in the semifinals.

"I am not really angry. We conceded two goals with two shots. I can't remember another chance from Freiburg," Tuchel said after the match. "The last pass, precision obviously, are all an issue. But still we had good moments we could have used, but just could not keep it up.

"In the end it is our fault. We are very disappointed [to lose] a quarterfinal at home. Of course I am responsible."

Bayern, fresh from Saturday's 4-2 Bundesliga win over title rivals Borussia Dortmund, took a 19th-minute lead when Dayot Upamecano rose high to power in his header from a Joshua Kimmich corner.

But Freiburg kept finding ways to attack and an unstoppable 20-metre missile from Nicolas Hoefler drew them level.

Bayern, who face Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinals next week, kept Freiburg keeper Mark Flekken busy, but stars Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane couldn't find the back of the net.

With Tuchel growing impatient on the sidelines, his team upped the pressure, but Hoeler ended Bayern's run in the Cup with his last-gasp spot kick.

"I am delighted with this result," said Freiburg coach Christian Streich. "We needed a bit of luck as well but we worked hard. The lads defended really well.

"It was a passionate performance and then you need such a moment to win it."

Eintracht Frankfurt als advanced to the quarterfinals with a 2-0 victory over Union Berlin thanks to Randal Kolo Muani's double within three minutes.